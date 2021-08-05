Another rough game for Wieskamp, Spurs in NBA Summer League

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) puts up a shot during the first half of their game against Oregon in the Second Round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN on Monday, March 22, 2021. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)

Joe Wieskamp and the San Antonio Spurs lost their second game at the Salt Lake City NBA Summer League, again struggling on offense. This time is was the to the Utah Jazz Blue 78-54.

Wieskamp had another tough shooting night. Just like the first game, he made two of his eight shots. He was able to make one three pointer on hour attempts however, ending with five points. He added six rebounds and one assist. He was again among the team leaders in minutes.

Through two games, the former Hawkeye is averaging 4.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 25 percent shooting.

Just like the first game, the entire Spurs team struggled to make a shot. Collectively they shot 29 percent from the field and 11 percent from behind the three point line.

The team now sits at 0-2. They’ll play one last game in Salt Lake City on Friday against Memphis, before heading off to Las Vegas.