At last! Hawkeyes baseball is finally ready to hit the diamond

After 360 days of waiting and preparing, the Iowa baseball team is ready to start their season on Saturday against Michigan in Texas.

The Hawkeyes were 10-5 last year before the season got cut short, and Head Coach Rick Heller says that most of that team came back to play in 2021.

Iowa will play a Big Ten-only, 44-game schedule with no conference tournament. The Big Ten wanted to give teams as many games as possible.

This past week the team finally got to practice on the field. The first home game for the Hawkeyes will be on March 19 against Nebraska.