‘Attention to detail’ key for Hawkeyes against Penn State

The #17 Hawkeyes welcome #10 Penn State to Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, October 12.

It’s been a couple of classic games the past two years between Iowa and Penn State. The NIttany Lions walking off Iowa last season when they picked off Nate Stanely at the goal line to preserve a 6-point victory. The Hawkeyes believe a more detail-oriented approach will be enough to flip the outcome in their favor.

“There’s people that’s willing to do the little things and there’s people who aren’t willing to do the little things,” said junior safety Geno Stone. “If we’re able to do the little things throughout the whole game, like turnovers, getting the ball, turning it over, loose balls, get on the ball before they get on it…that’s things that changes the game.”

“Execute. It’s that simple,” added junior receiver Ihmir Smith Marsette. “Execute, go out there and do what you do. Don’t turn the ball over. Make the makeables and do what you gotta do to finish each and every play. Go out there and execute to the best of your ability.”

Freshman center Tyler Linderbaum agrees. “Big games like this it’s gonna come down to one or two plays that make the difference in the game. We don’t know what plays it’s gonna be, so that’s why you have to detail your stuff and treat every play like you’re gonna break open a big play.”

“2012 it wasn’t very competitive,” head coach Kirk Ferentz reflects. “I remember that distinctly. 2016, wasn’t very competitive. The last two years have gone right down to the last series, basically. Our challenge right now is to make it a close game and then figure out a way to win and that’s the challenge in front of us.”

Saturday will mark the 20th overall night game at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa is 13-6 in the previous matchups, but just 3-4 against ranked opponents.