Barta says uncertainties with COVID-19 clouding Hawkeyes 2020 football season

Iowa athletic director Gary Barta held a zoom meeting with the media on Thursday.

It was his first opportunity to formally speak about the impact of the coronavirus on the athletic department.

It didn’t take long to get to the topic of the Hawkeyes 2020 football season. But Barta had as many questions as he did answers for the upcoming campaign.

“What if we come back on time? What does that look like? How soon would we have to report to camp in order to play the season?,” Barta said. “Could we have a 13-game season? Or would it be 12, or would it be 11?”

Barta said scenarios are being modeled with full, partial or no football season because of COVID-19.

“We have to be agile and flexible to adjust to whatever we end up with when it comes time to get back on campus,” Barta said. “There will have to be things that have occurred in our society that would say, ‘oh, maybe we can come back to campus’. If we’re still working at home, if you’re still in your E-Z chair on August 1, we won’t be having a football season on September 1.”

His daily discussions with other Big Ten administrators, and commissioner Kevin Warren, have focused on keeping student-athletes safe whenever they return to campus.

“First of all, when everybody comes back, how do we make sure they’re all healthy when they arrive and what’s the re-entry plan? Then how do we make sure they’re safe while they’re back. If we can’t insure that, then that will hold up having a football season,” Barta said.

Another sticking point is injury prevention.

Barta has been in discussions with Kirk Ferentz and Chris Doyle about the proper amount of strength-and-conditioning time before preseason camp.

“How long does a student-athlete need to be safe and prepared to come back and play a football season?,” Barta asked. “Is it four, six, eight weeks? Kirk and I have talked about eight weeks would work very well.”

With the season opener slated for September 5, that would put a return to campus in mid-July. A football program desire, with the understanding that COVID-19 will ultimately dictate the schedule.

“I’m really uncomfortable making any predictions about when we’re gonna be on campus, about when we’re gonna play a football game,” Barta said. “If fans will be in the stands or won’t be in the stands, because of the unknown.”

