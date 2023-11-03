We all have our preferences and combinations we enjoy. Pasta and french fries are two of my favorite food items, but I would prefer them separately than together.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz feels the same about playing football games at baseball stadiums. Northwestern is hosting a home game at the friendly confines of Wrigley Field on Saturday.

Ferentz coached the Hawkeyes to a 27-20 win over Boston College in the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl. As for his memories of that game — and concerns about playing on a baseball diamond — he has plenty.

“My first response to that is I think baseball is for baseball. I love baseball, and I’m a little, not upset, but disappointed I haven’t gotten to see much this year. Not that we get to see much ever because we’re usually working.”

“I’ve only had one experience playing in a baseball stadium, and that was unique. We got first-class treatment, but the field was not great. There’s some challenges with this. This will be the first time in my career. I remember watching — I’m old enough to watch Bud Grant and the Vikings in the old Metropolitan Stadium. It was probably black and white TV, but they were both on the same sideline. It was about 12 degrees.”

“Playing on the same sideline is a unique challenge. Baseball locker room, single file, up and down steps, all things like that when you have 70 guys you’re trying to get through. There will be some challenges — signal stealing, subbing from one end of the field to the other.”

“We had a little conference call yesterday, and I teased Ron Snodgrass, who’s an outstanding official and a really good person. I thought he must have pissed somebody off to get this game. Trying to manage the clock in this situation is going to be a real challenge. It’s like anything else. We’re going to make it go. It will be a thrill.”

For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook.