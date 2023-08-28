Fans got to hang out with a pair of Hawkeyes and support a good cause Sunday in Davenport.

Pat Angerer and Kate Martin helped launch this year’s fundraising drive at Public House for the Mollie Tibbetts Foundation for Child Psychology at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Proceeds raised at PHry PHest from the sales of drinks, raffles, shirts and various other items went directly to the children’s hospital — and that was just the start as the owners should clear $100,000 in donations from their efforts throughout the years. Fans in attendance won Hawkeyes tickets, a cooler and even a party at Public House.

It’s a fun event to kick off football season for the bar’s owners, Austin and Johnna Chesney.

“I mean how could you not want to celebrate today when it’s beautiful outside?” Austin Chesney said. “Football season is in the air, then women’s basketball, men’s basketball … what a great day to be alive and just come out and celebrate being a Hawkeye and then doing some charity work for the children’s hospital.”

The former Hawkeyes in attendance were happy to come out and support a good cause.

“It’s good people and they’re doing it the right way and that’s what the program’s like with Coach [Kirk] Ferentz,” Angerer said. “It’s good people, everything is done the right way, hard-working people, very relatable. Iowa fans are phenomenal in every sport. It’s awesome as usual — Austin and Johnna are great people. Iowa fans are awesome, so this is always a good time.”

The Hawkeyes kick off Saturday at 11 a.m.

Martin, who hosted a basketball camp in DeWitt earlier in the day, said that family atmosphere is also prominent in the women’s basketball program.

“What’s amazing about our staff is they care about us more as people off the court than as players on the court,” Martin said. “They really just want to empower us to be strong female leaders one day out in the workforce. That’s what Coach [Lisa] Bluder instills in us every single day: Every person on our team matters.”

It might not be Martin’s last stop in the Quad Cities. Hey John Deere Classic, give her a call.

When they originally launched the fundraising effort with special t-shirts and bracelets in 2018, the goal was $5,000, but they soared past that to $10,000. The Wave Across Iowa raised more than $18,000 in 2021. With another $15,000 last year, Public House’s efforts have gathered around $95,000 in donations to the children’s hospital over the years.

