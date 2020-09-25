Bias lawsuit seeks to block Iowa from cutting women’s swim team

According to Ryan Foley of the Associated Press, members of the University of Iowa women’s swimming and diving team filed a legal complaint against the school Friday, arguing that a decision to eliminate their program violates a landmark gender equity law.
The complaint argues Iowa isn’t giving the same opportunities to male and female students to participate in sports as required by Title IX.
The plaintiffs include senior captain Sage Ohlensehlen and teammates Christina Kaufman, Alexa Puccini and Kelsey Drake. They are asking a federal judge to reinstate their program.
