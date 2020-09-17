Big 10 Football is Back! Iowa Hawkeye Parent Finally Rejoice

After postponing the season on August 11th, the Big 10 announced on Wednesday that they will play a 9 game season starting on October 24th. All 14 teams including the Iowa Hawkeyes will play, and the conference has a shot to get into the College football playoffs.

One of the biggest supports of resuming the season was the Iowa Hawkeye parents, who voiced their opinions, wrote letters to school Presidents, and protested at the Big 10 Headquarters in Chicago. Wednesday was the day they were finally waiting for, and they were happy to finally hear that their Hawkeyes will play in 2020.