Big Ten matchup between Iowa and MSU is now postponed

PISCATAWAY, NJ – JANUARY 02: Head coach Fran McCaffery of the Iowa Hawkeyes talks to his team during a timeout in the first half of a college basketball game at Rutgers Athletic Center on January 2, 2021 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Iowa defeated Rutgers 77-75. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

In a statement today, the University of Iowa announced they have agreed with Michigan State University to postpone a men’s basketball game originally scheduled for Thursday, January 14.

“The men’s basketball game between Michigan State and No. 5 Iowa, scheduled for Thursday is being postponed, as mutually agreed upon out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants,” said a statement sent from the University of Iowa to members of the media. “The two institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify rescheduling options.”

