Big Ten postponement of fall sports “will not be revisited”

FILE – In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

In an open letter to the Big Ten fanbase, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said they will not be revisiting the decision to postpone fall sports despite the push from student-athletes, parents, fans and even some university athletic department members to reverse that decision.

“We have tremendous appreciation and understanding regarding what participation in sports means to our student-athletes, their families, our campus communities and our fans,” said Commissioner Kevin Warren “We will continue to make the best decisions possible for the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes. We appreciate the passion of the Big Ten community and will harness that energy towards providing the best possible experience for all Big Ten student-athletes.”

Attached below is their full statement.