Big Ten postponement of fall sports “will not be revisited”

In an open letter to the Big Ten fanbase, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said they will not be revisiting the decision to postpone fall sports despite the push from student-athletes, parents, fans and even some university athletic department members to reverse that decision.
“We have tremendous appreciation and understanding regarding what participation in sports means to our student-athletes, their families, our campus communities and our fans,” said Commissioner Kevin Warren “We will continue to make the best decisions possible for the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes. We appreciate the passion of the Big Ten community and will harness that energy towards providing the best possible experience for all Big Ten student-athletes.”
Attached below is their full statement.