With the Big Ten’s recent expansion, the Hawkeyes now have a schedule in place for 2024.

They’ll face Illinois State, Iowa State and Troy out of conference before opening up their Big Ten schedule against Minnesota.

The Big Ten portion of the schedule, announced Thursday, begins Sept. 21 in Minneapolis. The Hawkeyes will then have the first of two byes the weekend of Sept. 28.

Iowa resumes play Oct. 5, with its second straight road game to start league play at Ohio State in Columbus. It will mark the first time since the 1971 season that the Hawkeyes open Big Ten competition with consecutive road contests.

The Hawkeyes’ conference home opener comes against Washington on Oct. 12. The month of October concludes with games at Michigan State (Oct. 19) and hosting Northwestern (Oct. 26).

The month of November opens with the Hawkeyes entertaining Wisconsin (Nov. 2) before traveling to Los Angeles to face UCLA (Nov. 9) in Pasadena. Iowa will have its second bye the weekend of Nov. 16 before rounding out the regular season at Maryland (Nov. 23) and hosting the annual Black Friday contest versus Nebraska (Nov. 29). Iowa will travel 5,388 miles during the month of November, with trips to each coast in a three-week span.

The Big Ten Championship game is slated for Dec. 7 in Indianapolis.

Start times and network television designation for all contests will be announced at a later date.

Iowa’s 2024 schedule

Aug. 31 Illinois State

Sept. 7 Iowa State

Sept. 14 Troy

Sept. 21 at Minnesota*

Sept. 28 Bye

Oct. 5 at Ohio State*

Oct. 12 Washington*

Oct. 19 at Michigan State*

Oct. 26 Northwestern*

Nov. 2 Wisconsin*

Nov. 9 at UCLA*

Nov. 16 Bye

Nov. 23 at Maryland*

Nov. 29 Nebraska*

*Big Ten

The Hawkeyes retain all of their trophy games, but lose guaranteed annual bouts with Purdue, Illinois and Northwestern.

For more Hawkeyes football coverage, follow @BlakeHornTV and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook. You can find Hawkeye Headquarters at HawkeyeHQ.com all season