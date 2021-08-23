Big Ten releases forfeiture policy for upcoming season

IOWA CITY, IA – NOVEMBER 23: An Iowa football helmet as seen before a Big Ten Conference football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Iowa Hawkeyes on November 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Big Ten schools that are unable to play a conference game due to COVID-19 during the upcoming 2021-2022 season, will have to forfeit that game, the conference announced Monday. That will result in a loss for the forfeiting team.

If both teams are unable to play on the calendar day the contest is scheduled for, it will be ruled a no-contest. In the case of three or more teams, the forfeiting team(s) will be given a loss, and each of their opponents a win.

The policy is only in effect for Big Ten Conference competitions.

The decision was made in collaboration with the Big Ten Conference athletic directors, chancellors and presidents, the Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Sports Medicine Committee. This is temporary guidance and will be in effect until rescinded by the Administrators Council.

The policy is similar those of the ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12.

Last season the Big Ten cancelled 13 football games because of COVID-19. They then waived their six-game minimum requirement, which gave Ohio State, who was 5-0 at the time, eligibility for the Big Ten Championship.

The full policy can be found here.