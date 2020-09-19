Big Ten releases latest 2020 Hawkeyes football schedule

The Big Ten rolled out the latest version of its football schedule — its third, if you’re scoring at home — over the course of an hour on Fox Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff (seen locally on Fox 18).
Iowa starts at Purdue and ends the regular season just two months later by hosting Wisconsin. An additional game will be played December 19 based on order of finish. Hawkeyes fans are hoping that means the Big Ten Football Championship Game in Indianapolis for them.
Corey Rholdon live tweeted the proceedings and wrapped it all up in a bow when the 60 minutes had concluded. Even gave you a prediction.
Check those tweets out below and examine Hawkeyes schedules past, present and future at any time by clicking right here.