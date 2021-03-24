Big Ten switches to local health guidelines for attendance restrictions

Fans stand among cardboard cutouts as they watch warmups before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Northwestern, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Attendance policies for all remaining 2020-21 Big Ten Conference regular season competitions will follow local health guidelines and restrictions, the conference announced on Wednesday.

The decision was made by the Big Ten Conference Directors of Athletics and the Council of Presidents and Chancellors in consultation with university medical experts and the conference office.

This update is effective immediately and includes spring football events.

This decision follows the announcements by the conference on March 4 to allow a limited number of fans to attend the 2021 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments, and on March 9 to follow local health guidelines and restrictions for all remaining 2020-21 Big Ten Conference championships and tournaments.