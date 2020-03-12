Big Ten Tournament cancelled Hawkeye Headquarters Posted: Mar 12, 2020 / 11:05 AM CDT / Updated: Mar 12, 2020 / 12:54 PM CDT The Big Ten Conference announced that they are cancelling the remaining games of the Big Ten Tournament. The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.https://t.co/MeQMNScXKQ— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) March 12, 2020 A stunned silence in here as the #B1GTourney has been cancelled. pic.twitter.com/Vod8oCyosv— Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) March 12, 2020 Iowa AD Gary Barta releases a statement. pic.twitter.com/wtWUZKCnme— Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) March 12, 2020 Kevin Warren speaking to media now. #B1GTourney pic.twitter.com/MmsdLGd0hr— Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) March 12, 2020 Warren: “This has been something that I have been evaluating for the past 6 weeks.”— Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) March 12, 2020