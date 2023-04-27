Kirk Ferentz said it — Iowa football doesn’t look like Alabama. They’re not Georgia. They’re not Clemson. But you know what they are? The best in the world at what they do: Squeezing every ounce of juice out of their recruits — and turning them into NFL prospects.

It’s easy to coach a five-star recruit. You know what’s not? Building a team around low-average rated prospects and developing them from the ground up. Competing in a flyover state with another Power 5 team for the state’s best high school talent.

Yeah, Ohio State is the class of the Big Ten. They recruit really well, and they’re a blue blood championship program. And they send talent to the NFL at an extremely high rate year in and year out. They reap what they sow — they’ve sent nine day 1-2 picks to the NFL over the past two years. Eight were four- or five-star recruits. Wide receiver Chris Olave, a three-star, was the exception.

Again, Ohio State sends prospects to the NFL better than Iowa. It’s taken five years for Iowa to get nine Hawkeyes in the first three rounds. But… take a closer look:

Center Tyler Linderbaum was a three-star — homegrown from Solon, Iowa. And he left as a consensus All-American and a first-round NFL draft pick in 2022. So far, so good in Baltimore.

Seven of those nine were three-star recruits — A.J. Epenesa was a five star, Tristan Wirfs four. T.J. Hockenson was just a three-star, as was Noah Fant, as was fifth overall pick Brandon Scherff back in 2014.

It’s rare to see two tight ends drafted in the first round in ANY NFL draft — Iowa sent two to the NFL in the same year in 2019. And in my mind, this is going to be the biggest showcase of the Hawkeye football program since 2019.

There’s a chance this 2023 class sends four players to the NFL in the first two days. They’ll almost certainly see five players go period. Those players coming out of high school — two stars, three stars and walk ons.

It’s @NFL Draft Week and I can’t wait to see where these 5 dudes end up. 5 great people, 5 different journeys, 5 True Hawkeyes! 🐤🐤 pic.twitter.com/PQCUBVdGmd — Tyler Barnes (@TylerBarnesIOWA) April 24, 2023

Lukas Van Ness was a scrawny three-star edge coming out of Barrington — he leaves with the nickname “Hercules” — and a first-round tag. Jack Campbell had two Power 5 offers, even after his excellent career at Cedar Falls. He’s the best linebacker in the country and the best linebacker in this class.

The leader in receptions at Tight End U? Three-star Sam LaPorta, who had one Big Ten offer. Riley Moss was a two-star and walked on. And an NFL team is going to invest a premium draft selection on every one of them. Credit and more power to all of these players for the work that they put in — but the common theme is this:

It’s one thing to be born with a silver spoon in your mouth, and this isn’t meant to be a jab at any five-star prospect — or any program that recruits them. It’s just not the same as being told you’re not good enough. The ones that dig their heels in, bust their butts and use that chip on their shoulder are better for it.

Iowa football is about people first, to a fault. But they find the right people and prepare them for football and life better than anyone in the Big Ten.

They find those kids who weren’t highly recruited, they wrap their arms around them and they leave Iowa football with skills that translate to the rest of their lives. The “Iowa Edge” is a real thing.

Kirk Ferentz, give yourself a pat on the back. This is the best Hawkeye draft class since 2010, when four Hawkeyes were drafted in the first three rounds. 206 Hawkeyes have been drafted into the NFL in the Kirk Ferentz era. Prepare to add a few more names to that list.

Fans, I encourage you: Put the pitchforks down for at least a couple of days — it’s a good day to be Hawkeye proud.

