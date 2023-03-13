If Caitlin Clark never steps foot on a basketball court at the college level again, she’s an all-timer. She does things nobody else in her sport even tries — at a level never seen before. From every dazzling step-back three, to casually tossing pinpoint accurate passes to her teammates, she’s one of a kind.

A once-in-a-lifetime talent who’s already shattered the Big Ten record books. One day #22 will hang from the rafters of Carver-Hawkeye Arena forever. There’s a case to be made that Caitlin Clark is the most talented women’s basketball player of all-time. Across sports, skill level and achievement don’t always go hand in hand, but in the sport of women’s basketball it’s pretty linear.

Just last year Aaliyah Boston won national player of the year, and her South Carolina Gamecocks won the national championship. From 2014-2016, Breanna Stewart won three consecutive NPOYs — while winning three straight nattys. Brittany Griner did the same before her in 2013, as did Clark’s childhood hero, Maya Moore, in 2009.

Back-to-back Big Ten tournament titles are awesome, as is (surely) winning national player of the year. Clark led Iowa to the Sweet 16 as a freshman. But nearly all of the household names in the sport won a national championship at the college level, and earned the honor of best player in the world on the drive over.

We’ve got the shrug, the shot, heck championships is all she knows. Now it’s time for Iowa City’s queen to unearth the crown jewel of her legendary season.

And that’s to lead Iowa to Dallas and win the whole damn thing.