Blowout win gives young Hawkeyes valuable experience

The Hawkeyes erupted for 106 points on Sunday, and 29 of their 41 made shots came off of assists. They currently lead the nation in assists per game, and they hope to see that continue.

“Obviously we have a lot of threats offensively but you see a high assist number from our team night in and night out,” said Iowa junior Joe Wieskamp. “It shows how well we’re moving the ball.”

Winning by such a large margin gave Head Coach Fran McCaffery, who won his 200th career game with the Hawkeyes in the win, the chance to play some of his younger, inexperienced players.

“It’s incredibly valuable,” said McCaffery. “They have to get out there and execute our stuff, understand how to play with each other, make a mistake and play through it. That’s how you grow. I’m really proud of our young guys and how they played tonight.”

While Iowa’s roster is guard heavy, freshman Ahron Ulis was able to crack into the rotation on Sunday and showed his value.

“He’s really good,” said McCaffery. “He’s a guy that in a different year he could be starting. he’s that good. he’s smart, he’s tough, he’s versatile, he defends, he thinks the game, he understands the game, he doesn’t rattle and he can score. He’s going to be a terrific player in this league.”

Ulis is taking coach’s patient approach in stride. he’s just glad he gets to learn from such a talented group.

“I learned a lot playing with veterans,” said Ulis. We have a lot of older guys on the team and I feel like that’s a positive. Always playing with older guys and be out there learning on the court.”

