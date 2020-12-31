Bohannon finds shooting stroke, hits 6 threes, against Northwestern

Jordan Bohannon has been one of the best shooters in college basketball throughout his collegiate career at Iowa, but this season he’s had trouble finding his stroke. Before playing Northwestern he was shooting 28% on three-point attempts. Against Northwestern however, he had his most efficient game of the season while scoring 24 points and shooting 6-9 on three-point attempts.

“Yeah, he was spectacular tonight,” said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery.

With a slow start to the season and Big Ten play ramping up, Iowa needed a game like this from Bohannon. He got hot in the second half, making 5 of his 6 three-points, but it all started with a pair of transition threes.

“I mean I’ve hit my fair share of transition threes I feel like I’ve almost patented that move,” said Iowa senior Jordan Bohannon. “Whenever I can get to the spots I’ve been hitting throughout my whole career, that’s when my confidence gets going a little more.”

That confidence in himself hasn’t wavered this season for Bohannon, but a pep talk from Coach McCaffery earlier this week may have helped him trust his jumper even more than usual.

“I think most players would appreciate that,” said McCaffery. “When you’re a fifth-year senior who has made over 300 threes, he probably doesn’t need as much but I gave it to him anyway. I had a long talk with him. Just remind him how great he is, who he is, just go out and play with that confidence and reckless abandon while at the same time running the show. It’s got to be a great feeling right now, with how he played because he knows he’s capable of it.”

The Hawkeye sniper appreciated the words of confidence from his coach, reminding him of what he brings to the table.

“Fran brought me into his office a couple of days ago and was preaching what he always is, he has the most confidence in me and that’s why he recruited me,” said Bohannon. “How I play on the court, and my swag and he really hasn’t seen that this part of the season.”

Part of those struggles potentially stemming from missed time. Bohannon has had two hip surgeries in the past two years and is still getting used to playing live-action again.

“I didn’t feel like myself these first 7 or 8 games,” said Bohannon. “I played pretty well against North Carolina but I haven’t been moving as well. I have to realize I’ve been through 2 hip surgeries, not to use that excuse, but I know I have a lot of catching up to do and just getting my rhythm back and it’s going to take a couple of games. I think that helped, talking to coach McCaffery and him giving me the nudge a little more and just to realize I’m a really good player and the things I’ve done at the University of Iowa and things I can do in the future for this team.”