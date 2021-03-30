Bohannon leaves the door open for a 6th year with the Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery presents guard Jordan Bohannon (3) a ceremonial ball commemorating his becoming the all time assist leader in school history before their game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon went to Twitter on Tuesday to announce his plans for the upcoming year. The fifth-year senior said he will return to the Iowa Hawkeyes if Senate File 245 passes through the Iowa legislative process.

That bill would give college athletes in Iowa the ability to make money off of their name and likeness.

The complete bill can be read in its entirety here.

Bohannon averaged 10.6 PPG and 4.4 APG in the 2020-2021 season and holds men’s basketball records at the University of Iowa for most three’s made and most assists all-time.