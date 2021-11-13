Bohannon looking to solidify legacy as he returns for ‘One final year’

FILE – In this March 4, 2021, file photo, Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon brings the ball up during the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska in Iowa City, Iowa. Former Iowa State football player Nicholas Kron was arrested in connection with an assault on Bohannaon in May. Kron, 29, of Nashville, Tenn., faces an assault causing bodily injury charge for allegedly attacking Bohannon outside a downtown Iowa City bar. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

It’s been quite a career for Jordan Bohannon in Iowa City. All-Big Ten selections, records, NCAA Tournament appearances, big shots. He’s pretty much done it all in the black and gold. Last season, he thought it was all coming to an end.

“Giving my mom and dad flowers on senior day, which I thought that was going to be my last day at Carver,” he said.

Then he got a call from head coach Fran McCaffery that changed all that.

“Coach McCaffery called me back into his office, and said ‘Hey, we want you back, we want you to be the leader of this team, here’s the keys to the team if you wan to come back.'”

It wasn’t a hard decision to make. Where else would he want to be?

“There’s no better place than the University of Iowa,” he said.

There wasn’t a fax or anything that dramatic, but there was a tweet. And just like the man he shares a name with, he announced his return with a few simple words… “One final year.”

“I’m beyond excited,” he said. “The fact that I’m able to put this jersey on one more time.”

As he returns to campus for a sixth season, he goes by plenty of names. There’s Iowa’s all-time three point leader. The all-time assists leader. The all-time free throw percentage leader. And his favorite: Grandpa.

“Filip is just as old as me,” the 24-year-old said jokingly at media day of teammate Filip Rebraca.

He may play it off as a joke, but it means so much more than that. As of the start of the 2022 season, Bohannon is 16 games away from setting the NCAA all-time career games played record.

“I’ve battled through so many injuries, the fact that I can even say I was able to get that record is probably more rewarding than them all, because my body has been through so much,” he said.

It’s also experience this young Hawkeyes squad could use. Many players in this year’s rotation, weren’t a part of it last year, so the live game experience will be at a minimum early on.

“No matter what the circumstances are, he’ll handle it,” coach McCaffery said. “Nothing’s going to rattle him. A tough environment, tough week of road games, whatever it takes. You can’t rattle this guy. And that’s incredibly valuable when you’re competing at this level.”

This last final year is going to be a little different than his first final year. It starting with his role. With so many players gone from last year’s team, coach McCaffery has done a little bit of shuffling. Joe Toussaint will be sliding into the point guard role to give Bohannon more of the scoring responsibly at the two guard position.

“He made 80 last year, let’s see if he can make 90 this year,” McCaffery said. “That’s just what he does.”

Then there’s his favorite part, and that’s having fans back in the stands. Home or away, it doesn’t matter.

“One of the main reasons I came back was to talk crap to fans,” Bohannon said.

So bring on the grandpa chants and the boos and doubt, because he knows it’s coming, and he ready for it, “One final time.”

“I’ll take all the hate I can get,” Bohannon said.