Bohannon's huge night propels Iowa to first Big Ten win of the season

The Hawkeyes improve to 12-3 (1-3) on the season

By:

Posted: Jan 06, 2019 10:56 PM CST

Updated: Jan 06, 2019 10:56 PM CST

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Jordan Bohannon made 4 3-pointers in the second half to help lift the Hawkeyes to a 93-84 win over rival Nebraska. 

"I'm really confident with my shot right now," the junior guard said after the game.  "I got a lot of good looks. I wish I could have knocked down a couple more, but I knew I had to step in and hit some big shots. That's what it came down to, and guys did a good job of finding me. I was happy they were able to go in."

The Hawkeyes return to action January 9th to take on Northwestern.

