Brian Ferentz didn’t waste words today. When explaining how the Iowa offense will be better than it was in 2022, he went straight to the point.

“We’re going to do the same things we do and we’re going to do them better,” Ferentz said.

Allow me to share a quote from August 2022, before Iowa’s 2022 campaign: “I think it really comes down to taking some things we do well, tightening up on those,” Ferentz said. “But at the end of the day you just want to make things just a little bit more simple, so that we can all process a little bit faster on the field.”

Should we really be surprised? Of course not. And Brian’s contract isn’t going to change anything, either. As a refresher, the Hawkeyes need to average 25 points per game, and win at least seven games or Brian’s contract is terminated.

“I’m going to approach my job the same way I’ve approached it for 11 years,” Ferentz said. “The reason that I’m at the University of Iowa, the reason I coach here is because I care about this program and I care about the people in this building. I have one responsibility and that’s to help them win football games. That’s it. That’s how I’m going to approach my job.”

His message to fans frustrated with the last two seasons of subpar offense? “I have no message to them,” Ferentz said.

But the best bite of the day came when Brian was asked about how he would approach a hypothetical scenario (sorta): What if Iowa had the ball up 24-10 over Wisconsin and in field goal range with limited time remaining. Does Brian call the game aggressively to reach his benchmark?

“I’m not interested in that,” Ferentz said. “And I could care less, honestly. If this is my last year of being the offensive coordinator of Iowa football I’m at peace with that. And if we’re beating Wisconsin 24-10 with 30 seconds left, you can bet your a– I’ll be at peace with that.”

