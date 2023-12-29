We got a surprise in Orlando this morning as the Hawkeyes close in on their bowl game with Tennessee on New Year’s Day.

Much like attending a wrestling event and hearing a surprise entrant’s theme song — that’s what today was like. Nobody had any idea Brian Ferentz was going to step up to the podium. Only tight ends coach Abdul Hodge was slated on our media guide.

In his final press conference as Iowa’s offensive coordinator, Ferentz answered questions on the distractions of 2023 and addressed his players’ motivation to win football games for him.

“I think that narrative is ridiculous,” Ferentz said. “If I’ve shared one thing with these players in my time here, it’s that this program is not about one person and it never has been.”

In fact, Brian says he never wanted any of this season to be about him.

“Probably what I resent the most about it is that the focus has come off of our football players who have really accomplished some tremendous things this year, and it’s gone on to some things that don’t matter,” Ferentz said. “They’re trivial and silly.”

While Brian resents the narratives cast upon him, he approaches his final game as a Hawkeye with gratitude and appreciation to spend nearly two decades in Iowa City as a coach and a player.

“I just feel fortunate to be a part of this place and that I’ve been around the people I’ve been around on a day-to-day basis to coach the players that I’ve coached,” Ferentz said. “It’s not about one game, it’s not about winning it for anybody, it’s about doing things right, it’s about doing them for Iowa football and that’s where my focus is going to stay on Monday.”

His players disagree – to a degree.

“It’ll be emotional, you get to play for a guy like coach Brian it means a lot,” Iowa center Logan Jones said. “I mean you’ve got a coach who will stop by and say hi to your mom — have a conversation with her. She’ll come up to me after that game and say how much that means to her.”

We didn’t think we’d be providing two days worth of Brian Ferentz coverage, but there’s another piece of news regarding Iowa’s offense: Tight end Luke Lachey announced he’s back next season.

We’ll hear from him as the players have an outing at Top Golf next. Tune in to Our Quad Cities News on Local 4 WHBF and Fox 18 KLJB Friday night for updates from that Citrus Bowl event.