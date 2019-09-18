Brian Ferentz takes ownership of Hawkeyes clock management problems

Ferentz says he's responsible for end of half problems against Rutgers and Iowa State

If there have been any glaring mistakes for the Hawkeyes early this season, it’s been clock management.

Brian Ferentz and the offense have left potential points on the field in the first half of the past two games.

The biggest mistake came in the fourth quarter against the Cyclones, however, when tight end Nate Wieting went out of bounds to stop the clock on a third down when Iowa State was out of timeouts.

“That’s another example of really poor game management and ultimately that falls on my shoulders,” Ferentz said.