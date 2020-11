Daviyon Nixon has been great so far this season for the Hawkeyes. Yesterday, the defensive lineman had a career high 11 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 3 tackles for loss. For the season Nixon has 18 tackles and 2 sacks.

Offensively, Iowa believes they are close to getting it right. The Hawkeyes had some costly mistakes in their two losses this season: Two fumbles against Purdue, three interceptions against Northwestern.