Busch Beer, Venmo to match fundraising totals brought in from College GameDay sign

AMES — Carson King’s efforts to raise money for the University of Iowa’s Children’s Hospital has caught the attention of Busch Beer itself.

The producer of the oh-so-popular Busch Light tweeted out Tuesday that they will be matching King’s donation … as well as throwing in some beverages as a bonus.

.@CarsonKing2 this is the best thing we have read all year, we’re inspired.



We’re going to match your donation to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, and we’ll throw in some of that Busch Light you were looking for. https://t.co/NPPrPp6zJg — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) September 17, 2019

Venmo will also be joining in the matching game.

We see a lot of great stories, but this is one of our favs @CarsonKing2. Count us in for matching the donation to the hospital, too. #ftk💛@BuschBeer @CollegeGameDay https://t.co/thS8JXOXC3 — Venmo (@venmo) September 17, 2019

King brought the sign (which read: “Busch Light Supply Needs Replenished” alongside King’s Venmo handle) to ESPN’s College GameDay in Ames on Saturday.

King tells our sister station Local 5 WOI that over $8,000 has been donated so far.

