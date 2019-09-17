Busch Beer, Venmo to match fundraising totals brought in from College GameDay sign

AMES — Carson King’s efforts to raise money for the University of Iowa’s Children’s Hospital has caught the attention of Busch Beer itself.
The producer of the oh-so-popular Busch Light tweeted out Tuesday that they will be matching King’s donation … as well as throwing in some beverages as a bonus.
Venmo will also be joining in the matching game.
King brought the sign (which read: “Busch Light Supply Needs Replenished” alongside King’s Venmo handle) to ESPN’s College GameDay in Ames on Saturday.
King tells our sister station Local 5 WOI that over $8,000 has been donated so far.
