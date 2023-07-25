The bad taste of Iowa’s offensive failures still sits with wide receiver Nico Ragaini. The devastation far outweighing the statistics.

“I definitely remember the feeling of last year and I don’t want to feel that way again,” Ragaini said last week. “I think we all have that chip on our shoulder and I think that’s the biggest piece to the puzzle is playing like we have something to prove.”

Cade McNamara wasn’t on the team, but lost the starting quarterback gig at Michigan and elected to enter the transfer portal. McNamara led Michigan to its first win over Ohio State in a decade, and the Wolverines’ first Big Ten title since 2004. However, he was edged out by J.J. McCarthy and only appeared in three games before undergoing season-ending knee surgery.

“That’s going to be an experience I’m going to take along with me,” McNamara said. “It’s going to play a benefit in my life in the future.”

“If you asked him how his year went last year I think he would have a chip on his shoulder for this upcoming year,” Ragaini added.

McNamara told us in March that the ‘chip-on-your-shoulder’ nature of the program was what enticed him to join the Hawkeyes in the first place.

“What I’ve grown to realize is that this is a ‘chip on your shoulder’ type of program.” McNamara said. “The culture that Coach Ferentz has created here is awesome, and I’m just so happy to be a part of it.”

A quarterback run out of town. An offense that was brought to tears, shortcoming after shortcoming. Both rallying around motivation to right the wrongs last season brought them.

“Having a chip on our shoulder this year will definitely help us,” Iowa center Logan Jones said. “We know what we need to do, and I think Cade definitely has a chip on his shoulder.”

The guys are ready for change — the guys are ready to go out there and prove ourselves,” McNamara said. “I know we’re going to do everything we possibly can to win football games.”

“I’m ready to move on, I’m ready to start my career here and I couldn’t be more excited to be an Iowa Hawkeye.”

“I was looking at guys on the team — all of us didn’t play the way we want to,” Ragaini said. “That brings us together as a unit. That’s what I’m really excited for.”

