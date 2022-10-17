In 2022 Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark won the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year award. This afternoon the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame nominated her amongst a 20-player watch list to win this year’s award. Clark also was selected as the preseason Big Ten Player of the Year earlier in the month.

Her sophomore season was one of the best ever. Caitlin Clark averaged 27 points and 8 assists per game and won the Big Ten Player of the Year. She was also a Wooden Award finalist.

Previous winners of the Lieberman award include Paige Bueckers, Sabrina Ionescu and Sue Bird.