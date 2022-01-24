Caitlin Clark earns 4th consecutive B1G Player of the Week honor

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark poses for photographers during Iowa’s NCAA college basketball media day, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Last season Clark put up the best numbers in the country as a freshman, was a consensus All-American and led Iowa deep into the NCAA tournament. Asked what she could do for an encore for the ninth-ranked Hawkeyes, Clark smiled and said, “I think just come back and be myself again.” (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

It’s a new week and Caitlin Clark is still the best player in the Big Ten. On Monday, she was named the conference’s player of the week for the fourth week in a row. She now has five total on the season.

She’s coming off a week where she nearly averaged a triple-double in Iowa wins over Minnesota and Illinois. In the two games, she averaged 26.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 9 assists per game. She also shot 58 percent from the field and 54.5 percent from three. The Hawkeyes won those games by an average of 41 points.

In the game against Minnesota, the sophomore recorded her second straight triple-double, finishing with 35 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. Clark became the only Big Ten women’s basketball player to record a triple double in back-to-back games and four triple-doubles in a single season.

Clark and the Hawkeyes now travel to University Park for a game against Penn State on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m.