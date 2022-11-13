Caitlin Clark went back home to Des Moines and played Drake in front of a sold out crowd.

Her 24 points helped the Hawkeyes top the Bulldogs in overtime, 92-86.

Clark says it’s massive to have a game like this for women’s basketball in the state.

“This is a great team to play against. It’s one of those teams you’ll see in the first or second round of the NCAA Tournament,” Clark said. “I think we found ways to win. I think we would say we didn’t play our best basketball. That’s what we’ve been talking about all year. Finding ways to win especially when our offense isn’t the way we want it. People don’t think women’s basketball in the state of Iowa is very good. You just have to come to a game like this and it’ll speak for itself.”

Clark and the Hawkeyes are back in action Thursday at Kansas State.