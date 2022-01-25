Caitlin Clark named Naismith National Women’s Player of the Week

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark dribbles on the court during Iowa’s NCAA college basketball media day, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Last season Clark put up the best numbers in the country as a freshman, was a consensus All-American and led Iowa deep into the NCAA tournament. Asked what she could do for an encore for the ninth-ranked Hawkeyes, Clark smiled and said, “I think just come back and be myself again.” (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The honors continue to roll in for Caitlin Clark. Fresh off a historic week, she was named the Naismith National Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Our @jerseymikes Naismith Women’s Player of the week is Caitlin Clark 🚨



She became the first Division I men’s or women’s player in history to record back-to-back triple-doubles while scoring 30+ points in both games in wins over Minnesota and Nebraska‼️@IowaWBB pic.twitter.com/Iad7a56bf7 — The Naismith Trophy (@NaismithTrophy) January 25, 2022

Clark had two 30-point triple doubles last week in Iowa’s wins over Minnesota and Illinois. She became the only Big Ten women’s basketball player to record a triple double in back-to-back games and four triple-doubles in a single season and the first NCAA Division I player, male or female, to record back-to-back 30-plus point triple doubles since 2000.

Clark finished the week averaging 26.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 9 assists per game, on 58 percent shooting.

She was also named the Big Ten Player of the Week for the fourth week in a row.

Clark will look to continue her strong play when the Hawkeyes travel to Pennsylvania tonight to take on the Nittany Lions. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m.