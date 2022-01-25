Caitlin Clark named Naismith National Women’s Player of the Week

The honors continue to roll in for Caitlin Clark. Fresh off a historic week, she was named the Naismith National Player of the Week on Tuesday.
Clark had two 30-point triple doubles last week in Iowa’s wins over Minnesota and Illinois. She became the only Big Ten women’s basketball player to record a triple double in back-to-back games and four triple-doubles in a single season and the first NCAA Division I player, male or female, to record back-to-back 30-plus point triple doubles since 2000.
Clark finished the week averaging 26.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 9 assists per game, on 58 percent shooting.
She was also named the Big Ten Player of the Week for the fourth week in a row.
Clark will look to continue her strong play when the Hawkeyes travel to Pennsylvania tonight to take on the Nittany Lions. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m.