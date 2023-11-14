Iowa’s Caitlin Clark was named The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s college basketball for Week 1 of the 2023-24 season.

The 6-foot senior guard from Des Moines led the Hawkeyes to three wins last week, averaging 32 points, 9.0 assists and 8.3 rebounds while committing only four turnovers.

She scored 44 points in the win over then-No. 8 Virginia Tech and now has four 40-point performances against AP top 10 teams in her career.

She also broke Iowa’s all-time scoring record that was previously held by Megan Gustafson and became only the second women’s basketball player to record a triple-double in four different seasons.

RUNNER-UP

Saniya Rivers, N.C. State. The junior guard had a career-high 33 points and 10 rebounds for her first career double-double in the Wolfpack’s win 91-81 over UConn. She also scored 11 points in just 18 minutes in a win over Charlotte.

HONORABLE MENTION

Kamilla Cardoso (South Carolina), Aaronette Vonleh (Colorado), Juju Watkins (USC).

KEEP AN EYE ON

Belmont forward Kendal Cheesman scored a career-high 28 points in a 76-50 win over Georgia in her first career start. The junior was 9 of 15 beyond the arc, the most 3s in a Division I women’s game so far this season and one off the school record.

THE VOTERS

Pat Eaton-Robb, Doug Feinberg, Pete Iacobelli, Hank Kurz, Teresa M. Walker, Joe Reedy, John Zenor.

