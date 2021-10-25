Caitlin Clark on Nancy Lieberman Watch List

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark dribbles up court against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Iowa sophomore point guard Caitlin Clark was named to the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Preseason Watch List by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Monday. She was one of 20 players named to the list.

The Nancy Lieberman Award is given to the best point guard in women’s basketball. The list is chosen based on floor leadership, playmaking, and ball-handling skills.

It comes as no surprise, as Clark was one of college basketball’s best players as a freshman last year. She averaged 26.6 points, 7.1 assists, and 5.9 rebounds per game in 30 games. Her 26.6 points per game set the Iowa freshman record, was the fourth-highest single-season average in Iowa history, and led NCAA Division I for both men and women.

Fans can participate in the first three rounds of voting. That opens up October 23rd. The list will be narrowed to 10 in January, five in February, and the winner will be announced in March.

The Iowa Women’s Basketball team open up play with an exhibition against Truman State on November 4th.