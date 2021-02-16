Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers share national award from USBWA

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark earned her second U.S. Basketball Writers Association Co-Freshman of the Week honor, the USBWA announced Monday. Clark shares the weekly award with UConn’s, Class of 2020 top recruit, Paige Bueckers.

This is the second Freshman of the Week award that Clark has received from the USBWA, earning her first on Jan. 5.

The West Des Moines, Iowa, native recorded her third consecutive and seventh 30-point game of the season against Nebraska. Her seven 30-point games are tied for the most in the NCAA this season. Against the Cornhuskers, Clark’s 39 points earned her a spot in the Nebraska record books, marking the most points scored in Pinnacle Bank Arena — male or female.

Clark is the second freshman since the 2015-16 season to record seven 30-point games – the first was Texas A&M’s Chennedy Carter during the 2017-18 season. Carter played 19 more games than the Hawkeyes have played this season.

With 39 points and 10 rebounds, Clark recorded her sixth double-double of the season and was three assists shy of a triple double.

Clark ranks third on Iowa’s all-time freshman scoring list with 451 points on the season. The record holder is Jaime Printy with 501 points during the 2009-10 season. Clark is the first Iowa freshman to record 400-plus points, 100-plus rebounds, and 100-plus assists in a season.

Clark and the Hawkeyes host Penn State on Thursday inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tip is set for 3 p.m. (CT) on Big Ten Network.