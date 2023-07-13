When Caitlin Clark didn’t win breakthrough college athlete at the ESPY Awards on Tuesday night, many were surprised and some were disappointed, especially when it was punctuated with recycled jokes and gestures.

And that’s exactly what ESPN wanted, to create some chatter on a slow sports night. Many fell for it. (Guilty.)

But the joke was on us, because later Clark was named the ESPY award winner for “Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports” on Tuesday night.

Sure, she broke through individually and the Hawkeyes did as a team, reaching national title game heights and sweeping the national player of the year awards, but her arrival on the national stage happened long before she waved a hand in front of her face. If anything, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy might have had a stronger complaint. He went to Iowa State, hence the corn joke. Get it? Hilarious. (That link is from 2016, in case a bolded and sarcastic “Hilarious” wasn’t enough to induce a click.)

So all’s well that ends well?

Well, let me condense some of the accolades the Iowa Athletic Communications Department faithfully compiles and shares regularly: Clark posted the first 40-point triple-double in NCAA Tournament history (men’s or women’s), broke the NCAA single-tournament records for most 3-point field goals made (24) and most points scored (191). She was also the only player in the nation with 1,000 points, 240 rebounds, 310 assists and 45 steals, the first player in Division I women’s basketball history to record more than 1,000 points and 300 assists in the same season and was the fastest Division I player (men’s or women’s) to reach 1,500 career points over the last 20 seasons.

So denying Caitlin Clark the best college athlete in women’s sports likely would have delivered ESPN a level of engagement and outrage hitherto undreamt of. Maybe next year.

