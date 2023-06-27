What hasn’t Caitlin Clark won at this point? The Naismith — check. Nancy Lieberman Award — check. Wooden, Wade, AP and Ann Drysdale — check, check, check and check. On Monday she added another item to your well-filled trophy room.

The 2023 Honda Cup Award goes to the best women’s college athlete, and has been for the past 47 years. A vote is taken by administrators spanning over 1,000 schools, and they evaluate athletes from across 12 NCAA sanctioned sports.

And Clark, as she has been this year, was recognized as the best of the best.

She led her team to its first-ever NCAA Championship game and helped post the Hawkeyes’ most wins in a single season. During the NCAA Tournament, she posted the first 40-point triple-double in NCAA Tournament history (men’s or women’s) and broke the NCAA single-tournament records for most 3-point field goals made (24) and most points scored (191). This season, she is the only player in the nation with 1,000 points, 240 rebounds, 310 assists and 45 steals.

Overall, Clark became the first player in Division I women’s basketball history to record more than 1,000 points and 300 assists in the same season and was fastest Division I player (men’s or women’s) to reach 1,500 career points over the last 20 seasons.

