Caitlin Clark is the best women’s college basketball player in America, and her seemingly endlessly growing trophy case proves it. Today she added The Associated Press National Player of the Year award to The Naismith Trophy she won Wednesday. In attendance for both honors were her proud parents Anne and Brent.

“It’s quite amazing,” Caitlin’s mother Anne said. “Honestly, it’s just been a fabulous journey thus far and super proud of her. When you see all these people here after being here last year — how much it’s grown and the respect and the attention, the women’s game is gaining. It just puts it in perspective for you. That’s really how lucky we are. And what a big dream this is for her.”

“Very special,” Caitlin’s father Brett said. “It’s great for the game. I mean, the turnout here is — I don’t know — quadruple or quintuple the turnout in Minneapolis last year. So I think that’s just a testament to how the women’s game is growing.”

Later Thursday, Clark added a third national player of the year honor, winning the WBCA’s Wade Trophy.

For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook.