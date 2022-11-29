A number of Big Ten seasonal awards were announced, and the Hawkeyes received plenty of recognition, especially on the defensive side of the ball. These nominations were made by a combination of coaches and media.

Linebacker Jack Campbell, cornerback Cooper DeJean and cornerback Riley Moss all made the Big Ten first team all-defense. Campbell won the conference’s defensive player of the year and the Butkus-Fitzgerald linebacker of the year awards.

Defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness, defensive lineman Joe Evans, and linebacker Seth Benson headlined the second team. Honorable mentions included defensive lineman Noah Shannon, safety Kaevon Merriweather, and defensive lineman Logan Lee. Between first and second team defenses, Iowa possessed a Big Ten-best six players.

As for special teams, punter Tory Taylor made the Big Ten first team and kicker Drew Stevens made the second team.

On the offensive side, tight end Sam LaPorta was named one of three finalists for the Mackey Award, which is awarded to the country’s top tight end.

