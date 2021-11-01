Campbell named Butkus Award Semifinalist

FILE – Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum (7) is sacked by Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Iowa City, Iowa, in this Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, file photo. Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell has become a one-man wrecking crew. He’s the Hawkeyes’ leading tackler by far, his scoop and score broke open the Hawkeyes’ win over Iowa State, and his fumble recovery set up the tying touchdown in a come-from-behind win over Colorado State. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

The Iowa defense continues to get national recognition, as junior linebacker Jack Campbell was named a semifinalist for the Dick Butkus Award by the Butkus Foundation on Monday.

Campbell has been a key piece in one of college football’s best defenses this season. He leads Iowa with 76 tackles. That ranks fifth in the Big Ten in tackles per game. He also has five pass break-ups, two recovered fumbles, one forced fumble and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Campbell was previously named the Bronko Nagurski national and Big Ten Conference Defensive Player of the Week for his 18-tackle performance against Colorado State.

He was one of 16 semifinalists. Josey Jewell was a finalist for the award back in 2016 and a semifinalist in 2017.

Finalists are announced on Nov. 22 and the winner on or before Dec. 7.

Iowa travels to Evanston this Saturday to play Northwestern.