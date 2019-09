The Iowa Legend had a sideline view Saturday for the Hawkeye’s massive win.

It was two weeks ago at the Cy-Hawk game where Iowa State fan Carson King’s attempt to get a six-pack made him an Iowa sensation.

That plea has turned into a $2 million fundraiser for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

At the end of the first quarter, Carson joined the stadium and players to wave at the kids inside the hospital.

In the stands, supporters of King also showed their appreciation.