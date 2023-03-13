Uh, that was quick.

All it took was 53 minutes for Carver-Hawkeye Arena to sell out. Not just for Friday’s matchup of #2 Iowa vs #15 Southeastern Louisiana, but for a potential second round matchup too. In case you weren’t online at the time of ticket releases, you might be paying the price if you want in at Carver this weekend.

The cheapest game ticket on Stub Hub is $135. The most expensive? Try $800. Caitlin Clark is box office, and no other venue in the tournament can match her draw. Her Hawkeyes are on ESPN (again) by the way on Friday.

If Clark and the Hawkeyes can make it to the Sweet 16, they’ll fly out to Seattle where the national attention, the fanfare and the augmented interest in women’s basketball would follow.

