Iowa punter Tory Taylor was a unanimous first-team All-America selection by CBS Sports. Hawkeyes defensive back Cooper DeJean joined Taylor on the first team.

Both made The Athletic’s first team as well, while linebacker Jay Higgins made CBS Sports’ second team.

Taylor is leading the Big Ten and ranks fourth nationally with a 47.9 average. Taylor leads the country with 86 punts this season, with 36 traveling 50 or more yards and six punts of 60-plus. Thirty were downed inside the 20, 12 inside the 10 and six inside the 5. Only six were touchbacks. Taylor holds the school record for punts and yardage and single-season punt yardage.

DeJean finished the season with 41 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions and five pass breakups in 10 games. DeJean did not allow a touchdown pass in 388 snaps in coverage in 2023.

Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) returns a punt during a game against Western Michigan, Sept. 16, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)

Higgins has a conference-best 155 tackles — the fourth-most in Hawkeyes history. He led the team in tackles in 11 out of 13 games with two 15-plus tackle games and nine with 10 or more.

Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins (34) runs off the field after a game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 15-13. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The No. 17 Hawkeyes will play No. 21 Tennessee on January 1 in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando at Noon.

