CJ Fredrick makes ‘terrific’ return for Iowa

If you’re a Hawkeyes’ fan, you were glad to to see CJ Fredrick back in Iowa’s starting lineup after missing the last three games.

For Fredrick, he’s glad to be able to help his team get a win against Penn State on Saturday.

CJ Fredrick, Iowa Freshman Guard: “It felt good just to do it in front of the home crowd. Just see the ball go in again having not played in a while. It was nice.”

Fran McCaffery, Iowa Head Coach: “CJ gives you another scorer. He’s a guy that makes plays off the dribble for other people, he defends. He was terrific. He didn’t miss a beat coming into the game, coming out on the floor, because he hasn’t done much.”

Patrick Chambers, Penn State Head Coach: “You really gotta be concerned with him when he’s on the floor, coming off screens. He’s very aggressive. He’s a great player. We recruited him too. He’s a really good player, so in line I talked to CJ for sure.”

Quick web extra before the postgame wrap.



CJ Fredrick got food poisoning before the Michigan State game.



"Big Ten Tournament or NCAA, I'd have played." @HawkeyeHQ #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/ugifudtGRM — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) February 29, 2020

What does 20 wins mean for this #Hawkeyes team? pic.twitter.com/vIfGqWW04v — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) February 29, 2020

For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook — and sign up for our HawkeyeHQ.com pregame and postgame newsletter. All you need is an email address and we’ll send you a newsletter every Friday and Monday during football season.