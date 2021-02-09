CJ Fredrick’s day-to-day status will probably remain for “rest of the season”

The Iowa Hawkeyes have been without a member of their starting lineup recently due to injury. CJ Fredrick suffered a lower leg injury against Indiana back in January and has only played in one game since.

“He’s our best perimeter defender, and he’s the best shooter in the Big Ten,” said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “You’re going to miss that guy. He’s a gamer. He’s a late-game player. I hope he plays tomorrow. Our plan is for him to play. We’ll see how he does today in practice. When I say he’s legitimately day-to-day, he’s legitimately day-to-day, and it’s probably going to be like that for the rest of the season. I think he’s going to play. I hope he plays. But he’s only going to play if he feels right. If he’s in pain and discomfort and can’t go, then he won’t go. We’ll play somebody else.”

Iowa hosts Rutgers Wednesday at 6:30 pm.