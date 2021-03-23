Clark breaks program records as Iowa advances to Sweet 16

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) knocks down a athree point basket against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second round of the 2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Bill Greehey Arena in San Antonio, TX. (Stephen Mally/hawkeyesports.com)

The Iowa Hawkeyes beat the Kentucky Wildcats 86-72 in the Round of 32 to advance to the Sweet Sixteen. Caitlin Clark had 35 points, hit 13 shots from the field, and knocked down 6 from beyond the arc. All of which are single-game program records for Iowa women’s basketball in the NCAA tournament.

It’s just the freshman’s second NCAA Tournament game.

The Hawkeye’s win over the Wildcats puts a Caitlin Clark vs. Paige Bueckers showdown one step closer. Bueckers and UConn will play on Tuesday night against Syracuse. A win by the Huskies would set up a Sweet Sixteen matchup between the two best freshmen in the country.

Iowa came out fast and furious against Kentucky, going on a 13-4 run to start the game. Within the first five minutes of the game, all five of Iowa’s starters had scored at least once from the field. Caitlin Clark was aggressive in looking for her shot early, scoring 11 points in the first quarter on 4-6 shooting from the field, including 3-4 from three-point range.

Clark and the Hawkeyes would continue their efficient offensive attack in the second quarter. Iowa would head into the halftime break with a 49-22 lead over Kentucky. Caitlin Clark outscored the Wildcats alone with 24 points in the first half. Iowa as a team shot 60% from the field, 70% from three-point range, and Clark hit the Hawkeye’s only two free-throw shots.

Kentucky would put together a run of their own in the third quarter of play, starting off outscoring Iowa 17 to 9 in the opening minutes. The Hawkeyes would get their footing and regain control of the gain, heading into the fourth quarter with a 70-46 lead, capped off by a buzzer-beater from Tomi Taiwo.

The fourth quarter was more or less just a formality with Iowa clearly in control of the game, as they would go on to win and advance to the Sweet Sixteen.