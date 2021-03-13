Clark, Czinano named to All-Tournament Team

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano were named to the Big Ten All-Tournament team for their performances during their four-game conference tournament run.
Czinano broke two Big Ten single-tournament records. She tailed 107 points in four games and made 48 field goals. Northwestern’s Nia Coffey held the previous record in 2016.
Clark also broke a Big Ten single-tournament record, tallying 37 assists in four games. She also averaged 22.3 PPG over that stretch.
The Iowa Hawkeyes finished their Big Ten seasons as runner-ups in the conference tournament, losing to Maryland 104-84.