Clark, Czinano named to All-Tournament Team

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives to the hoop against Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Tekia Mack (31) during the quarterfinals of the 2021 Big Ten Tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. (Stephen Mally/hawkeyesports.com)

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano were named to the Big Ten All-Tournament team for their performances during their four-game conference tournament run.

Czinano broke two Big Ten single-tournament records. She tailed 107 points in four games and made 48 field goals. Northwestern’s Nia Coffey held the previous record in 2016.

Clark also broke a Big Ten single-tournament record, tallying 37 assists in four games. She also averaged 22.3 PPG over that stretch.

The Iowa Hawkeyes finished their Big Ten seasons as runner-ups in the conference tournament, losing to Maryland 104-84.