Clark, Murray named to Wooden Award midseason Top 25 watch list

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) during a photo shoot at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday, September 25, 2020. (Stephen Mally/hawkeyesports.com)

A pair of Iowa basketball players were named among the 25 best in the college sport. Sophomores Caitlin Clark and Keegan Murray made the Wooden Award midseason Top 25 watch list for men’s and women’s basketball on Wednesday.

Both players have won multiple Big Ten Player of the Week honors so far this season.

Clark is coming off a Carver-Hawkeye Arena-record 44 points against Evansville. She’s fourth in the country in scoring at 24.2 points per game, while also grabbing 8.6 rebounds and dishing out 6.8 assists per game.

Keegan Murray had 35 points and 8 rebounds his last time out, an 80-75 win over Maryland. He’s currently number one in the county in points per game, averaging 24.5.

Iowa’s women’s team is back in action at home on Thursday against Northwestern. The men’s team travels to Wisconsin to play the Badgers next. That’s also on Thursday.