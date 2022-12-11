Just last week, Iowa point guard Caitlin Clark broke the record for triple doubles in the Big Ten, when she recorded her seventh against Wisconsin.

She came oh so close to notching her eighth against Minnesota, but she finished one assist shy, with a 32/10/9 stat line.

But Clark and the Hawkeyes didn’t fall short of dominating Minnesota from buzzer to buzzer. Iowa’s 87-64 win was head coach Lisa Bluder’s 234th Big Ten win, now the most of all time.

The previous record holder, former Iowa head coach C. Vivian Stringer, came to mind for Iowa’s current head coach.

“C. Vivian Stringer had it, and as a young coach growing up in St. Ambrose, I’d come over and work her camps and I’d sneak into her practices and pick her ear,” Bluder remembers. “It just seems kind of odd because I have so much respect for C. Vivian Stringer and that’s the only weird thing about it.”

Iowa star Caitlin Clark gave her head coach a big hug after the final buzzer.

“Man, I mean, she’s the reason I came here,” Clark said. “She always believed in me even when I was in high school. We always had the same vision that a lot of people around us didn’t.”

“The biggest thing for me is she cares about us more as people than basketball players — it’s not like that everywhere else. We love to win but at the end of the day there’s a lot more important things in life and she knows that. She’s somebody that will always be there for us even after we take off this Iowa jersey — and I think that’s super important as well.”

Clark, Bluder, and the rest of the Hawkeyes will have some time to rest and recover after the win. Iowa doesn’t play again until next Sunday when the Hawkeyes host Northern Iowa.

