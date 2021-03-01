Clark (once again) wins Big Ten Player and Freshman of the Week award

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) makes a 3-pointer during the second quarter of their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, IA on Sunday, February 7, 2021. (Stephen Mally/hawkeyesports.com)

The University of Iowa’s Caitlin Clark was named the Big Ten Player and Freshman of the Week on Monday.

Clark averaged 26.3 points, 10.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game with a .500 field-goal percentage, .514 three-point percentage and a double-double in a 2-1 week for the Hawkeyes.

She scored 34 points (including a career-high nine three-pointers) in a Feb. 23 loss at No. 8/8 Maryland, her fifth consecutive and ninth overall 30-point game this season, both the most by an NCAA Division I freshman since 2000. Clark also broke Iowa’s freshman record for assists in a season on Sunday at Wisconsin.

This is her fifth career Big Ten Player of the Week award, setting a conference record for most Player of the Week awards by a freshman, surpassing the four honors by Minnesota’s Amanda Zahui B. in 2013-14. IT’s also her 12th Big Ten Freshman of the Week award of her career, extending her conference record in that category

Caitlin Clark now has the most individual weekly awards in a single season (17 – 12 freshman/5 player) in Big Ten women’s basketball history, supplanting Iowa’s Megan Gustafson, who had 13 Big Ten Player of the Week honors in 2018-19 on the way to being chosen the consensus National Player of the Year.